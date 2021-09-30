Manatee County man confesses to murder 10 years later; says he 'couldn’t live with the guilt'

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Manatee County on Wednesday confessed to committing murder 10 years ago, telling authorities he “found Jehovah and couldn’t live with the guilt anymore.”

The sheriff's office said Benjamin Moulton, 43, told them he killed Nicole Scott, 29, in 2011 in a fit of rage. Authorities said he provided details about the crime that were never released to the public.

Authorities said Scott's body was found on December 11 of that year in a wooded area north of University Parkway. They said she was found partially clothed with visible trauma to her face. It was later determined that she was strangled and dumped in the remote area several days before she was found.

The sheriff's office said detectives questioned Moulton about his connection to Scott during their investigation but said they lacked evidence to link him to the crime.

Detectives continued to search for new leads in the years since but were unable to develop a clear suspect, the sheriff's office said.

Moulton is charged with first-degree murder.