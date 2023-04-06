Manatee County Animal Welfare desperately needs dog fosters

Manatee County Animal Welfare (MCAW) is sending out a desperate plea for dog fosters as it reaches a critical population level for dogs.

According to a press release, the Palmetto Adoption Center currently has 97 adoptable dogs available. MCAW said the shelter has accepted an average of 300 pets a month since the new year.

To encourage more adoptions, MCAW is waiving all fees through Sunday, April 30.

In addition to seeking fosters, MCAW is asking for help from local shelters and rescues to transfer available dogs.

To sign-up to become a dog foster, go to mymanatee.org/fosteradog. For questions or to learn more about the program, please email lauren.tryon@mymanatee.org or call 941-742-5933, ext. 8314.

Pet adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip and rabies certificate (a value of over $300). Manatee County residents are required to license their new pet for an additional $20.

The Palmetto Adoption Center and Shelter is located at 305 25th Street West in Palmetto. MCAW can be reached at 941-742-5933. Plan your visit and view all adoptable pets at mymanatee.org/pets.

The Palmetto Adoption Center will be closed Sunday, April 9 for Easter. Manatee County Cat Town is temporarily closed. For cat adoptions, please visit the Bishop Animal Shelter located at 5718 21st Avenue West in Bradenton.