Manatee Co. man dies after losing control on US 301, crashing into pond: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Manatee County died early Tuesday morning after he lost control of his pickup truck and crashed into a retention pond, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 62-year-old man from Ellenton crashed just before 1 a.m.

He was driving north on U.S. 301, south of Chin Road, when he veered left and then back right to try to regain control of the pickup.

Troopers said the truck entered a grass shoulder, hit a wooden sign and then flipped over into a pond east of 301.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released. FHP said the crash remains under investigation.