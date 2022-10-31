Man struck, killed by pickup truck after attempting to cross US-41: FHP

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck after he tried to cross a highway Sunday night, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

FHP stated that the 35-year-old man was attempting to cross west on US-41 near Upper Glencoe Avenue in Sarasota when he was struck by a pickup truck traveling south around 9:47 p.m.

The victim died at the scene. The pickup truck's driver, a 75-year-old man, and passenger, a 26-year-old woman, were uninjured.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when further information is provided.