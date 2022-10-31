Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Man struck, killed by pickup truck after attempting to cross US-41: FHP

Police line and flashing lights
WXYZ
Police line and flashing lights
Posted at 6:43 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 06:43:43-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck after he tried to cross a highway Sunday night, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

FHP stated that the 35-year-old man was attempting to cross west on US-41 near Upper Glencoe Avenue in Sarasota when he was struck by a pickup truck traveling south around 9:47 p.m.

The victim died at the scene. The pickup truck's driver, a 75-year-old man, and passenger, a 26-year-old woman, were uninjured.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when further information is provided.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO_Ban_College_FLGA_FINAL480x360.jpg

Sports

Throwback: Watch the '08 UF vs. UGA rivalry game on ABC Action News+