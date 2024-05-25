Man killed, woman seriously injured in Manatee motorcycle crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed, and his passenger was seriously injured on Friday after they were involved in a Manatee County crash, authorities said.

A van, driven by a 64-year-old Bradenton man, was traveling westbound in the left turn lane of State Road 684 (Cortez Road West) approaching the intersection of 51st Street West at about 8:42 p.m.

The 28-year-old motorcyclist and his 27-year-old female passenger, both of

Virginia, were riding eastbound on S.R. 684 approaching the same intersection.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the van turned left into the intersection and collided with the motorcycle.

After the impact, the motorcycle overturned, throwing both riders off the bike. Both were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The male rider was later pronounced dead.

The van driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.