Man in standoff found dead from self-inflicted gunshot in Sarasota, police say

Sarasota Police Department
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jul 10, 2021
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man Sarasota police officers were looking for in a standoff was found dead Saturday morning, police said.

The Sarasota Police Department said just after 7:30 a.m., the 58-year-old man involved in a standoff with police was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said they were investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 9.

Preliminary information says the man was fired from his maintenance job at the condo building earlier this week. Officers also believe the man fired shots into an empty, parked car.

Officers said the man was barricaded on the condo property.

Specialty units from the Sarasota Police Department, who responded included SWAT, CNU (Crisis Negotiation Unit), additional patrol officers, ERT (Emergency Response Unit), Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division as well as K-9, SWAT and Air-1 from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office were all assisting in the standoff.

Investigators will remain at the condo building for the next several hours to continue processing the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

