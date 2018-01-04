Man fires shots from semi-automatic gun during bank robbery in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton Police have arrested a man who used a semi-automatic gun to rob a bank on Thursday.

According to Bradenton Police, the man armed with a gun entered the Florida Central Credit Union located at 701 9th St W around 3:55 p.m.

Police told ABC Action News, the man fired two rounds into the ceiling and announced his robbery plans.

The man jumped over the counter and took an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Police located the suspect in Bradenton about 30 minutes later and arrested.

Witnesses inside the bank confirmed the suspect's identity.

"We are bringing him back now to get some answers," Brian Thiers of Bradenton PD said. "There were about 14 people in the bank at the time split between customers and employees."

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident.