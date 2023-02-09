Man burned in boat explosion, thanks Bradenton Hospital for saving his life

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — For John Gramates, this was a day he thought would never come, walking to the doctors and nurses who saved his life.

Last year, Gramates and his wife were visiting friends in Cape Coral from their home in Maryland.

They were on a docked boat when it exploded.

He was brought to HCA Florida Blake Medical Center, one of only six burn centers in the state, for treatment.

"When I came here, I was in pretty bad shape," said Gramates.

Gramates suffered third-degree burns to his legs, hips, and lower body.

He spent 130 days in the hospital and had close to two dozen surgeries, skin grafts, and rigorous physical and occupational therapy.

If was rough, during a couple of surgeries, he went into cardiac arrest and had to be revived.

But he fought, and so did his family, and so did the hospital staff.

"The biggest thing I remember is I would wake up and somebody was holding my hand," said Gramates.

In an emotional reunion on Thursday, Gramates met with the team who saved his life.

"He’s one of the greatest patients we’ve had the privilege of taking care of; his spirit has gotten him through this," said Michael VanVleet, burn center medical director.

Gramates says he’s close to no longer needing a walker and says his family and the caring hospital team are the reason he’s alive today.

"We put our trust and faith in God; we’ve always been that way. And my advice to others is to stay positive and rely on the people that are taking care of you," said Gramates.