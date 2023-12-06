Man arrested for exposing himself to women on Manatee County walking trail: MCSO

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after deputies said he exposed himself to multiple women walking along a trail in Manatee County.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said Chukwuma Anthony Onukogu, 38, exposed himself numerous times between July and November while sitting in a wooded area along the walking trail at Heritage Harbour Lake. Onukogu allegedly yelled out to victims in order to get their attention.

Deputies were unable to find Onukogu after the first report because he had already fled the area, but as they continued to investigate, found that Onukogu would park his car at a Costco nearby before walking to the edge of the trail where the incidents occurred.

When detectives confronted Onukogu on Dec. 1, they said he admitted to the crimes. They also believe there could be more victims.

Anyone who witnessed similar acts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.