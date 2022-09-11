Man arrested after allegedly shooting couple in parked car

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly shot a 22-year-old man and 20-year-old woman in a parked car, according to Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

The couple was sitting inside a car in the parking lot of the Sunrise Inn on 67th Street when they were approached by 19-year-old suspect Kenneth Polk II at 1:50 a.m.

MCSO stated that Polk was allegedly carrying a handgun and shot one round through the open driver's side window. A single bullet struck both victims, going through the man's neck and then into the woman's chest.

The couple drove themselves to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where the woman died from her injury at 4:44 a.m. The man is expected to survive but is still in the hospital.

MCSO said they believe the couple, who drove from St. Petersburg to Manatee County, knew the suspect and arranged the meeting, but the motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Polk was arrested and charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

This investigation is ongoing.