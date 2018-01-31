Homicide investigation launched after 54-year-old woman found dead in sauna

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. — Irmaleen Drees was shocked to see homicide investigators inside of her upscale community in Longboat Key.

“It’s so beautiful here and I feel very safe,” said Drees.

Last week investigators found a deceased 54-year-old woman inside the sauna at the Harbourside Longboat Key Clubhouse.

"There was several things about the crime scene that were puzzling, we really have to do a lot of research,” said Chief Pete Cumming.

Cumming said he has enlisted the help of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to help with the investigation.

"At this point the cause of death is inconclusive, she was inside the sauna for several hours,” said Cumming.

Cumming doesn’t believe there is a current danger to the public. He said he will release the victim’s name by the end of the week.

