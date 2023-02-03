Lakewood Ranch Medical Center to add new building to meet growing demand

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — With the growth in Lakewood Ranch, the demand for healthcare is growing, too.

In fact, the CEO of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center says their hospital is growing even faster than the community.

Right now, they serve about 100,000 patients a year, from radiology to emergency room visits to bringing new babies into the world.

Andy Guz, CEO Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, said, "So the latest growth plans will be a new patient tower that will be out in front of our building. It'll be a five-story tower, it'll initially add 60 beds to our hospital. It'll also give us the ability to expand other areas in the hospital to accommodate future service line growth and more inpatient beds."

Construction on the additional tower is expected to start sometime later this year, with hopes of opening in 2025.