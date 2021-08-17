Watch
Lakewood Ranch man creates a social network where people with special needs can connect

Lakewood man with cerebral palsy creates All Friends Network
Posted at 9:02 PM, Aug 16, 2021
LAKEWOOD, Fla. — Trevor Kelliher of Lakewood Ranch loves golf, his dog, and spending time with his dad.

But the 21-year-old who also has cerebral palsy was finding it hard as a young adult who didn’t work and couldn't drive to make friends.

So he decided to do something about it. Kelliher started a non-profit called All Friends Network.

"He came up with this creating like a mini-Facebook, if you will, where people can go online and make friends in a safe environment," said Gregory Kelliher, Trevor's dad.

The goal of the free online network is to help people of all ages with a concentration of young adults with autism, cerebral palsy and other developmental disabilities make friends. A long-term goal is to get support from the community to help plan events.

To learn more about All Friends Network, click here.

