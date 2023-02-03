Lakewood Ranch ice cream distributor sees growing demand

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — One growing business here in Lakewood Ranch all started with an idea, a garage and a bright look at the future.

From that came Lickety Split Ice Cream.

The company is a distributor that started in 2015. They're often featured in local ice cream shops across the Southeast and even the Caribbean.

They produce dozens of flavors but in small batches, filling three-gallon buckets at a time before heading out to local shops.

"After the shutdown, our doors opened wide, and it's been crazy since. We've expanded like crazy in the last two years down in the Caribbean. Heading up north in the next neighboring states, and looking forward to what 2023 brings," said Owner Matthew Eastman.

Lickety Split is also at the forefront of dairy and CBD legislation, making it legal in Florida. They've made a brand called Pure Hip.

