Lakewood Ranch business considers itself the expert in collectibles

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Tucked away in Lakewood Ranch is one of the area's biggest hidden gems — Certified Collectible Group, where items are certified and authenticated.

From comic books to coins to videos, these experts are able to give them a grade.

They get items from all over, some not worth much, but others can be worth a pretty penny. To date, they've graded more than $75 million worth of collectibles.

"So we get books submitted to us from all over the world by collectors, dealers, and anybody, anybody can submit to us," CGC Comics president Matt Nelson said. "So the books come in, we process them, and then they eventually make their way to the grading room where our team of expert graders goes through them one by one."

Nelson is an expert in comics. He showed us exactly what they look for when it comes to grading.

"We're also checking page quality and checking each page for any kind of defects like tears, missing parts, tape, anything that may jump out as that could be a defect or an attribute for the book," Nelson said.

Once a comic book is graded, it will get a grade of 1-10, with 10 being the best.

Certified Collectible Group is headquartered in Lakewood Ranch but has locations and employees all over the world.

Eventually, they're going to add more items to the list of what they grade. Expect VHS tapes and toys to get grades very soon.

Click here for a full look at the items they grade and how to send them.