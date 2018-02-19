H&R Block hosting Presidents Day blood drive to benefit SunCoast Blood Bank

Sean O'Reilly
5:11 AM, Feb 19, 2018
60 mins ago

Ten H&R Block offices are hosting a blood drive on President's Day to benefit the SunCoast Blood Bank.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- Ten H&R Block offices are hosting a blood drive on President's Day to benefit the SunCoast Blood Bank.

The company believes supporting local causes helps improve the community we all live in.

The SunCoast Blood Bank is a not-for-profit, independent community blood bank that provides a reliable supply of blood products and services to hospitals and health centers in need. 

Participants who donate blood with receive a $10 gas card. Snacks and refreshments will also be provided.

You can donate blood at the following H&R Block offices:

  • 613 Cortez Rd., Bradenton 34207
  • 8730 State Road 70, Bradenton 34202
  • 6316 US Highway 301N, Ellenton 34222
  • 8547 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 34238
  • 3556 Clark Road, Sarasota 34231
  • 4216 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota 34233
  • 935 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota 34232
  • 8384 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota 34243
  • 2150 Tamiami Trail, Ste 39, Port Charlotte 33948
  • 1940-6 Kings Hwy, Port Charlotte 33980

