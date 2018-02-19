H&R Block hosting Presidents Day blood drive to benefit SunCoast Blood Bank

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- Ten H&R Block offices are hosting a blood drive on President's Day to benefit the SunCoast Blood Bank.

The company believes supporting local causes helps improve the community we all live in.

The SunCoast Blood Bank is a not-for-profit, independent community blood bank that provides a reliable supply of blood products and services to hospitals and health centers in need.

Participants who donate blood with receive a $10 gas card. Snacks and refreshments will also be provided.

You can donate blood at the following H&R Block offices: