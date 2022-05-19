Gun fired during fight at Palmetto High School football game; no injuries reported

PALMETTO, Fla. — Palmetto Police said there were no injuries after a shot was fired during a fight at a Palmetto High School football game on Wednesday night.

Police said a person of interest was identified but their name is not being released at this time.

Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m. as a group of high schoolers started to fight near the sidelines. Police said a single gunshot was heard as school staff and police officers moved toward the group to break up the fight.

Police said the group scattered and a handgun was found on the ground.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Palmetto Police Department at 941-723-4587. They may also contact the Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or at manateecrimestoppers.com. Information can be provided anonymously.