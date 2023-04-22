Gas leak in Bradenton led to evacuations

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) responded to a possible gas leak on Saturday at 8:05 am.

According to the sheriff's office, between 9th St. W. and 19th St. W. and between 30th Ave. W. and 21st Ave. W. were closed while the incident was resolved.

Deputies said residents were evacuated and traffic was diverted away from the area.

The scene was secured for repairs, but the evacuation was lifted at noon.

According to the Manatee County Government Public Safety Department, TECO was sent to repair the line.

There were no injuries reported.