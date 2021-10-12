Gabby Petito Memorial items removed due to sun and rain damage

NORTH PORT, Fla — After a month, items were removed from the growing memorial for Gabby Petito in front of North Port City Hall on Tuesday due to sun and rain damage.

City employees carefully collected the items and placed them into boxes that will be shipped to Gabby’s family.

North Port mayor Jill Luke said some of Gabby’s family came to the memorial in North Port over the weekend and were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for their daughter.

Luke said Tuesday was emotional because Gabby’s situation touched so many people on a personal level.

"I think some of the issues that have been highlighted through this situation, such as abuse, are things we need to reflect upon," said Luke. "The first time I came out here I wept because it’s in my past also, and it brings forward what maybe you’ve buried down below so that you can reflect, and then heal."

Luke said a specially designed bench will be placed at the same spot in front of city hall in the coming weeks as a permanent memorial for Gabby Petito.