Fort Myers woman accused of forcing teenager to drive her around under threat of gun

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman is facing charges for false imprisonment after police said she used the threat of a gun to force a 16-year-old girl to drive her around to local businesses Wednesday night.

Sarasota Police said Dina Wilson, 61, was arrested after the victim told a friend what was happening and the friend called 911 to report it.

Wilson initially approached the victim at Lido Beach and asked if she had jumper cables, police said. When the victim said no, police said Wilson approached a nearby elderly couple who also said they didn't have any.

The victim told police she was at the beach to watch the sunset.

After that, police said Wilson went back to the victim, pulled a small gun from her right side and held it where the victim could see it. Wilson told the victim to drive her to South Lido Beach where her vehicle was, police said.

At South Lido Beach, Wilson got out and "dug around" in her own car before getting back into the victim's vehicle. Police said she then told the victim to take her to get food.

The victim drove Wilson to a 7 Eleven in the 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail. While Wilson was inside buying food police said the victim sent a text to a friend telling her what was happening.

The friend called 911, and the victim updated her that they were heading back to the Lido Beach area.

Officers advised that the victim and Wilson were in a gray SUV. An officer who was already inside South Lido Park, closing the entry gate for the night, saw the vehicle pull in through the exit gate and drive toward him.

Police said the officer stopped the vehicle, ordered Wilson out, and arrested her. After she was taken to the police headquarters and interviewed by detectives, Wilson was charged with false imprisonment. She is being held at the Sarasota County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident.