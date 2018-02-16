Florida lawmakers approve push for year-round daylight saving time

Some Florida lawmakers want to observe daylight saving time year round.

A proposal on the issue passed the Florida House this week. Floridians would no longer “fall back” if the measure becomes law.

“It would be nice to have the change for sure,” said fisherman Carson Stipcich.

Stipcich owns Island Fishing near Anna Maria Island. He said the switch could help his business.

"We are usually out till the sun goes down, the longer the days are the longer we get to fish,” said Stipcich.

But Paul Stamm, who owns a watch repair business in Bradenton, says he prefers things to the stay the same.

Florida lawmakers still need to give final approval to the measure, plus Governor Scott would have to sign the proposal.