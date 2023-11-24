FHP: Drunk driver charged in fatal Thanksgiving crash in Sarasota

An Englewood man was charged with DUI manslaughter in Sarasota on Thanksgiving after authorities said he hit and killed a motorcyclist.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the 46-year-old Englewood man, identified as Michael Burke Risley was traveling in an SUV northbound in the left turn lane of State Road 776 (Indiana Avenue), approaching the intersection of 1st Avenue at about 6:54 p.m.

At the same time, a 19-year-old motorcyclist, also from Englewood, was heading southbound in the left lane of SR 776, approaching the same intersection.

The report stated that the SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle and hit the teenage driver. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, the report stated.

Risley was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter and booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.