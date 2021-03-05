Expect to see more deputies on Sarasota beaches for Spring Break

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office is ramping up crime prevention efforts now that Spring Break is under way.

Thousands of people will converge on Siesta Key Beach for Spring Break.

“If you put that many people in such a small area, opportunities for crime are there, kids getting lost,” said Sgt. Arik Smith, with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Siesta Key Substation.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is doubling patrols on the beach. Deputies will be patrolling on ATVs and horseback.

“They can get to places a lot of other deputies can’t get to in their cars and they're fully equipped to handle any type of call a regular deputy is equipped to handle,” Smith said.

They’ll be on the lookout for underage drinkers and beachgoers breaking the rules. No pets or glass containers are allowed. And remember the beach is a natural resource so keep it clean.

“We give out bright yellow bags, our volunteers and staff are handing those out and we will start that actually this weekend and just ask you to put your trash in there,” said Nicole Rissler Director of Sarasota County Parks & Recreation.

If you’re bringing children, have a plan in case you get separated.

“We have plenty of life guard stands out here that are all colored, red, yellow, green and blue. They’re great landmarks for you guys to meet back up and have a meeting location,” said Smith.

The sheriff’s office is also encouraging you to take personal responsibility by following current CDC guidelines.

