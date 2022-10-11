Driver charged after failing to move over, hitting Bradenton officer

BRADENTON, Fla. — A police officer was hit by a car after the driver went around a roadblock in Bradenton on Tuesday, the Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said.

Traffic on Manatee Avenue going east was being rerouted onto 43rd Street due to a car crash.

A roadblock was established to alert oncoming traffic of the detour, but a driver allegedly went around the roadblock and struck an officer standing at the scene.

The officer was standing near two police vehicles with their lights on and wearing a safety vest. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

According to BPD, the driver was charged with careless driving and failure to move over.