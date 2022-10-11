Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Driver charged after failing to move over, hitting Bradenton officer

Bradenton officer hit
WFTS
Bradenton officer hit
Posted at 3:41 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 15:41:23-04

BRADENTON, Fla. — A police officer was hit by a car after the driver went around a roadblock in Bradenton on Tuesday, the Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said.

Traffic on Manatee Avenue going east was being rerouted onto 43rd Street due to a car crash.

A roadblock was established to alert oncoming traffic of the detour, but a driver allegedly went around the roadblock and struck an officer standing at the scene.

The officer was standing near two police vehicles with their lights on and wearing a safety vest. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

According to BPD, the driver was charged with careless driving and failure to move over.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate Locally to Help Your Friends and Neighbors in Florida Communities Affected by Hurricane Ian.