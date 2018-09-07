Disaster Loan Outreach Centers open to assist businesses affected by red tide

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Government and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are opening SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Centers to assist small businesses that have been affected by red tide.

The centers will open at 11 a.m on Friday, September 7. Their weekday hours will vary per location:

Manatee County Manatee County Library, Island Branch 5701 Marina Road, Homes Beach, FL 34217 Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sarasota County Bee Ridge Park 4430 South Lockwood Road, Sarasota, FL 34231 Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Each center will have SBA representatives on hand to provide information about disaster loans, answer questions and assist businesses in completing the SBA application. No appointments are necessary.

The County's Economic Development team and local economic development and Chamber of Commerce partners will also be on hand to provide information and resources to assist and to help businesses document financial losses at Floridadisaster.biz.

"Reporting injury to business, no matter how small, assists the State of Florida in requesting disaster declarations from the Federal Government," said Karen Stewart, Manatee County Economic Development Official. "This information helps government officials determine the impact to the community and helps in determining types of federal assistance that may be offered in the future."

To receive additional disaster assistance information, visit SBA’s website, call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.