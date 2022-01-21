Watch
DeSantis awards $10 million to Sarasota for storm resiliency, mitigation

Posted at 12:42 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 12:42:40-05

SARASOTA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $10 million to Sarasota on Friday for storm resiliency and mitigation.

According to a press release, the funding is awarded through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program.

“Utilizing funding to make meaningful impacts on Florida communities is an important step we can take towards mitigating storm damage,” said DeSantis“The Sarasota community is better protected because of these projects at Bay Park, and I will continue to work with Secretary Eagle to make sure that communities in need are receiving funding and that our state investments make the biggest impact possible.”

The city will use the fund to make improvements at Bay Park, the release said. The money will also fund projects to improve water quality to Hog's Creek to restore the natural stream, elevation of Van Wezel Way to protect against flooding, and major shoreline improvements to create a natural shoreline.

According to the release, the water quality improvements to Hog's Creek are expected to mitigate red tide events and enhance fish quality.

The release also said the elevation of Van Wezel Way will create a flood barrier along the park in order to mitigate flooding in the event of a storm and protect key park resources and surrounding buildings

