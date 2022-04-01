Watch
Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Sarasota

Posted at 10:21 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 10:28:11-04

A deputy-involved shooting is under investigation in Sarasota County.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting in the 700 block of Palm Ave. Friday morning.

Authorities say both deputies are involved are ok.

The incident happened in the city of Sarasota, but because Sarasota deputies were involved and they have a dedicated officer-involved shooting investigations team, the sheriff's office is leading the investigation.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

