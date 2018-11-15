Deputies investigating shooting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota County deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday night.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of 18th Street.

Deputies responded to the location where they made contact with the male victim. The victim was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.