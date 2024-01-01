Crowd dives into Gulf waters for annual Shamrock Shiver Charity Plunge

BRADENTON, Fla. — Dozens of people celebrated the start of the new year by plunging into the chilly Gulf of Mexico.

The 16th annual Shamrock Shiver Clarity Plunge is a tradition hosted by Clancy’s Irish Pub and Grill in Bradenton.

“Our motto is, give where you live. We want to give back. We’re a neighborhood bar,” bar manager Dana Rothgery said. “We love our community, and we want to give back.”

Participants collect pledges for the icy dive into the water at noon on New Year’s Day. Money raised by the annual event is divided among three charities: Feeding Empty Little Tummies, Healthy Teens, and Take Stock of Children in Manatee County.

“It’s great to kick off the new year. We have a lot of people that want to give in November and December,” Ryherd said. When the holidays are around, it’s the season of giving and right after that we seem to have a big dip.”

So, the Shamrock Shiver helps all three charities get their year off to a good start.

Over the years, the shamrock shiver has raised more than $400,000. This year’s goal is $50,000.

Scott Ricci dressed as the ringmaster of a “sand circus” made up of friends wearing inflatable animal costumes.

“It’s a money-raiser,” Ricci said. “It’s just something we do the first of the year as a group of friends.”

Before plunging, the group gathered to share some drinks and have a costume contest. Rothgery and his family, dressed as Minions, took the championship this year.

After the plunge, everyone headed over to Clancy’s for a big party that included a raffle, auction, and silent auction to continue the fundraising efforts.