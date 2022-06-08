Watch
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Crews investigating fire at Clearwater senior living facility

Clearwater Fire and Rescue said the fire started on the fourth floor of Regency Oaks. All residents at the facility are accounted for.
Crews investigating fire at Clearwater senior living facility
Posted at 10:33 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 23:18:14-04

CLEARWATER, Fla. — According to a release, multiple fire agencies are investigating a fire at an assisted living home in Clearwater.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue said the fire started on the fourth floor of Regency Oaks. All residents at the facility are accounted for.

The fire was put out around 9:30 p.m. and crews are working to determine the extent of the damage and remove the smoke from the building.

A total of 40 units sustained fire, smoke or water damage. Clearwater Fire and Rescue said the Red Cross is working to find housing for residents affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!