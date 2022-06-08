Crews investigating fire at Clearwater senior living facility

CLEARWATER, Fla. — According to a release, multiple fire agencies are investigating a fire at an assisted living home in Clearwater.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue said the fire started on the fourth floor of Regency Oaks. All residents at the facility are accounted for.

The fire was put out around 9:30 p.m. and crews are working to determine the extent of the damage and remove the smoke from the building.

A total of 40 units sustained fire, smoke or water damage. Clearwater Fire and Rescue said the Red Cross is working to find housing for residents affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.