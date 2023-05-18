Crash on Proctor Road at Camphor Avenue, 2 injured

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — In a joint effort, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are currently working together to investigate a serious crash involving two vehicles.

The collision resulted in major injuries to both drivers, who have been swiftly transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for immediate medical attention.

As a result of the accident, Proctor Road has been closed in both directions at the intersection of Camphor Avenue.

Authorities are urging motorists to avoid the area until further notice as the investigation and cleanup operations are underway.

The details surrounding the crash, including the cause and circumstances leading up to the collision, have not been released at this time.