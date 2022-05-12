Clyde Metcalf steps down as Sarasota High School baseball coach

TAMPA, Fla. — Sarasota High School's head baseball coach, Cylde Metcalf, has announced he is stepping down.

The 68-year-old has coached high school baseball for the past 47 years. He spent 41 years at his alma mater, Sarasota High School.

"I made the decision to retire from coaching with input from my wife and three kids, knowing that the time has come for me to redirect my energies into spending more time with my family and friends," Metcalf said in a statement to ABC Action News.

Coach Metcalf said his coaching career at Sarasota High was full of incredible people and experiences.

After an outstanding career, and building the best baseball program in the state of Florida, Clyde Metcalf has announced his retirement. Thank you for everything you’ve accomplished for our SHS, our community, our players, and our fans! We love you coach! #Sailors pic.twitter.com/h06AdfLqK8 — Sarasota Sailors Baseball (@SailorsBSB) May 11, 2022

"While this day is bittersweet, it is also a remarkable reminder of consistent love and support from our school and community for which I will forever be grateful for," Metcalf said.

Metcalf's daughter shared photos of her father on Facebook. In the post, she said she was just two when dad coached his first season at Sarasota High School.

Jan Metcalf

"I'm not exaggerating when I say that I grew up with Sailor Baseball," Jackie Metcalf Brown said in a Facebook post. "Some of my earliest childhood memories are wearing orange and black covered in clay from head to toe. Over the years, our Dad's success has been a direct reflection of our mother's fierce, unwavering support of our father. She set such an incredible example of love, loyalty and sacrifice for us growing up."

Under Metcalf's leadership, Sarasota High has won numerous state and national championships. Eight Sailors have been selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Metcalf ended with 950 career wins at Sarasota High School as head coach.