Child dies after being hit by a car at the Skyway Bridge fishing pier

Posted at 9:24 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 21:24:21-04

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — MANATEE COUNTY, Fla --A child died after being hit by a car on the Skyway Bridge fishing pier.

The accident happened after 5 p.m. Saturday at the south Skyway fishing pier.

Limited details have been released, but we know that a pickup truck was involved in the accident according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The child died at the pier. Additional details have not been released and FHP says the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story refresh browser at abcactionnews.com for updates.

