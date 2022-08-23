Chef Julio Rivero trades cooking in Spain for feeding a Sarasota retirement village

SARASOTA, Fla. — Chef Julio Rivero has traveled the world, from Cuba to Spain, cooking in some of the world's finest hotels and restaurants.

But nothing makes the Cuban-born talent happier than feeding hungry seniors right here at the Fountains at Lake Pointe Woods, a Sarasota retirement village.

"This is it right here," said Rivero, getting emotional. "This is very good."

With his wife Morima by his side, Chef Julio has become a star at the Fountains, bringing his international expertise and palate to diners happy to experiment.

He recently hosted a Spanish Night for the retirees, featuring a LOT of octopus.

Not everyone tried it, but everyone loved that Chef Julio was making their dining room special.

"I want them to feel like they are eating in hotels and restaurants around the world," Rivero said. "And when they like it, that means a lot to me and the kitchen staff."

Up next? Australian night!

"I feel very lucky," said Rivero, who left Spain for a better life for his family in the U.S.

A better life for a lot of families, as a matter of fact.