Candlelight vigil honors 9/11 victims and 13 soldiers killed in Kabul airport bombing

BRADENTON, Fla. — Many 9/11 memorial events took place throughout the Tampa Bay area on Saturday but some were specifically honoring those who lost their lives helping others.

At The Nest at Robinson Preserve in Bradenton, there was a candlelight vigil honoring those who gave their lives to help others.

"Most people going the military is to serve this greater purpose," said Kendra Simpkins, CEO, and president of Operation Warrior Resolutions and organizer of the event.

On Saturday night, people came together to remember those killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and to honor the 13 soldiers who died in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport two weeks ago.

While Tampa Fire Rescue held a ceremony earlier in the day, honoring the 343 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers who lost their lives running into the buildings attacked on Sept. 11, 2001, to try and save others.

"We have wonderful, courageous Americans in this country who will literally put themselves at risk and possibly make the ultimate sacrifice to help others, and it's an important ingredient in a recipe that makes this country the greatest country in the history of the world," said Kevin Van Ostenbridge, Manatee County commissioner.