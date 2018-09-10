One year after Hurricane Irma, here's what Manatee Co. emergency management learned

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency management leaders in Manatee County are reflecting on lessons learned one year after Hurricane Irma.

“We were monitoring it for weeks after landfall,” said Emergency Management Chief Sherilyn Burris.

Burris said Irma made county leaders realize more shelters were needed during large storms.

“We should have seen 5,000 people stay with the government, we saw 25,000 people in shelters,” said Burris.

Burris said she also is implementing more hands-on hurricane trainers as a result of Hurricane Irma.

Residents are also learning lessons. Mark Rudacille said he didn’t evacuate for the storm.

"I could have left and I decided not to, I’m a native and I never have left before,” said Rudacille.

He said a large tree near his bedroom was knocked over by winds.

“Fortunately it went the opposite direction of the house or I would have been in trouble,” said Rudacille.

Burris said some homes went a week without power.