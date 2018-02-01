Neighbors concerned about deadly intersection in Manatee County, FDOT working on fix

Some Residents in the Greyhawk Landing community of Manatee County are getting frustrated with traffic on SR-64. There isn’t a stop light at the entrance of the subdivision, so drivers have a hard time getting onto the main road. Residents also believe the intersection is dangerous.

“Within the last month there have been at least three serious accidents that have happened at the entrance of Greyhawk, also one of our neighbors was killed there two yeas ago,” said resident Ira Kasdan.

Some residents would like to see a traffic signal at the entrance to the community. ABC Action News took the concerns to FDOT leaders. A spokesperson told ABC Action News that the agency is aware of the issue. They plan to install roundabouts next to the community. Although, they are still studying how to permanently fix the congestion at the front of the community. A recommendation should be made to residents by the end of the month.

"My worry is that we have more accidents, injuries and fatalities before anything is done about this,” said Kasdan.