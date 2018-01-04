Earth Fare holding job fair for nearly 130 positions for its new Lakewood Ranch location

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. -- Specialty organic and natural foods grocery store Earth Fare is hosting a job fair this week for its newest location.

The grocer will soon open up its third Tampa Bay store at the intersection of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and State Road 70 in Lakewood Ranch.

Earth Fare is hosting a job fair Thursday through Saturday to hire nearly 130 people to fill full- and part-time positions in all disciplines. The job fair is occurring at the EVEN Hotel (formerly the Holiday Inn), located at 6231 Lake Osprey Drive in Sarasota, each day from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Earth Fare is encouraging anyone interested about healthy living and customer service to first apply online at www.earthfare.com/lakewoodranch before attending the hiring event. Appointments are not necessary.

Applicants should be prepared to interview with company representatives about their qualifications and availability at the job fair.