Bradenton students head to homeless camps to help

The FBLA club at Lee Middle School in Bradenton are spending their Christmas break giving back to others. About twenty students spent Friday morning handing gift bags to homeless people in Manatee County.

"I want them to know that someone is there for them, I want them to have motivation and they can get on their feet,” said student Yazmin Ramirez.

The students came up with the idea on their own and then raised about $2,000 to make it happen.

“It’s 100 percent them, I just stand back and watch them and point them in the right direction,” said teacher Richard Daenell.

One homeless person named “Elizabeth” said this gesture means a lot to her.

“I didn’t expect to have anything, I feel like really oh my God, it’s been hard being in the spirit,” said Elizabeth.

The students said they plan to make next year’s giveaway even bigger.