Bradenton man charged with aggravated manslaughter on 3-month-old

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child following the medical examiner's report on the death of a 3-month-old in December.

The manner of death was determined to be a homicide and Uvo-Kk Ayoma Uvo's charges were upgraded from aggravated child abuse and child neglect to aggravated manslaughter of a child.

On Dec. 27, 2017 at about 2:45 p.m., 911 was called to the area of Lockwood Ridge and 17th St. in Sarasota.

The child's mother said her son was not breathing and unresponsive. She said Uvo drove her to the nail salon with the 3-month-old in the car. But when she called him to pick her up, Uvo arrived with the child in the car, and the mother said the child was lifeless and felt slightly cold to the touch.

Uvo left the scene when police were called because of outstanding warrants.

The child was taken to the hospital where doctors said there was suspected abuse.

The child died two days later.

Uvo's charges were upgraded upon completion of the medical examiner's report on April 19.