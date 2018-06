BRADENTON, Fla. — Apple is teaming up with RapidSOS to send a caller’s GPS information to 911 during an emergency.

“The technology will show us a caller's location right when they call in,” said Manatee Co. 911 Director Jacob Saur.

Saur said dispatchers currently get inaccurate data from cell phone companies.

“The first thing we ask when you dial 911 is where you are at and if you don’t know that we try to pin that down and that takes time,” said Saur.

Not all callers in an emergency know where they are, some may be in medical distress or unable to speak if they are in a dangerous situation. In those cases, this new technology will allow 911 dispatchers to locate the iPhone used to make the call by using cell tower information from carriers.

The technology should be online in October. Pinellas and Hillsborough counties also plan to use the new 911 technology.

911 directors hope Android will also start using the same technology in the future.