Bradenton USPS mail sorter accused of stealing 75 checks worth more than $70,000

SARASOTA, Fla. — A USPS employee who lives in Bradenton is facing charges after police say she stole more than 75 checks, worth more than $70,000, while she worked as a mail sorter — and detectives believe there could be more victims.

According to a press release, Anabel Ossombi, 27, faces charges that include scheming to defraud and money laundering. In total, police said 60 companies were victims.

Police said the investigation into Ossombi started in January after two victims said checks from customers for products purchased weren't received.

Detectives interviews 13 of the 60 companies, and all 13 said they mailed the check through USPS, according to police. The checks were either picked up by a USPS carrier or dropped off at one of three locations in Sarasota.

Police said Ossombi worked at all three locations during her employment, which started in May 2022. Detectives believe the checks were stolen between May 2022 and April 2023.

Ossombi was arrested on Wednesday at the post office on Beneva Road. She's charged with criminal use of personal identification (over 30 victims), scheme to defraud (over $50,000), and money laundering.

Sarasota Police offered the following tips to protect yourself and your mail:



Promptly pick up mail

Inquire about overdue mail

Do not send cash

Arrange for prompt pickup

Use hold for pickup

Request signature confirmation

File a change of address when moving with the Postal Service and financial institutions

Detectives do believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jessica Sullivan at 941-263-6076 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.