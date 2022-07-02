Bradenton Police looking to identify two suspects of home burglary in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men they suspect burglarized a home in Bradenton on June 27.

According to Bradenton Police, the burglary happened around 2 a.m. on June 27 at the 4800 block of 11th Avenue Circle E in Bradenton. Surveillance video from inside the home, provided to BPD, showed the suspects forced their way into the house through a sliding patio door while wearing medical gloves and masks. Bradenton Police said the suspects stole small electronic devices and several silver bars. Authorities said the burglary was reported a few hours later by the son of the recently deceased homeowner.

Bradenton Police Department

About 30 minutes later, a Volvo SUV was reportedly taken from a different home on the same street. The Volvo followed a second car, which Bradenton Police also believed is involved. BPD said the Volvo was last seen around 3 a.m. going south in the 2600 block of 1st Street W.

If you have any information on this case, contact Detective Todd Freed at 941-932-9370 or email Brandeton Police at BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip here.

