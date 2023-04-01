Watch Now
Bradenton Police investigating fatal hit-and-run

Posted at 2:24 PM, Apr 01, 2023
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A hit-and-run accident in Bradenton, Florida, has left a pedestrian dead and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

According to the Bradenton Police Department Traffic Unit (BPD), the incident occurred at approximately 6:40 AM on 14th St. W near 21st Ave. W.

A vehicle traveling southbound struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene, continuing southbound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates that the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored BMW or Honda with front hood and side damage.

The police are asking anyone who may have been in the area during the accident or has information about the vehicle to contact Officer Shelby Gardner with the Bradenton Police Department Traffic Unit at 941-932-9300.

Alternatively, an anonymous tip can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 866- 634-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

