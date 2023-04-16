Bradenton man arrested after stand-off with deputies

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said a Bradenton man is facing charges after a standoff with deputies on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said they were trying to arrest Jamie Steffanuski, 49, on Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on a felony warrant when he showed them a gun and went back inside his home in the Fair Lane Acres Mobile Home Park.

Steffanuski came out after hours of negotiations, the sheriff's office said. He initially made threats to harm deputies if they tried to get inside, according to MCSO.

When deputies took Steffanuski into custody, the sheriff's office said they saw a fire inside the mobile home. Fire crews responded and put it out. It heavily damaged the home, authorities said.

No one was injured in the fire or standoff.

Steffanuski is charged with aggravated assault of law enforcement and is suspected of setting the fire, authorities said. The Fire Marshal is also investigating.