Bradenton charter fisherman working to build artificial reefs in the Gulf

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Bradenton charter fisherman Jason Stock knows the importance of maintaining healthy fisheries in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Fishing has been his livelihood for the last 20 years, and now his family depends on it.

“I care about our fisheries. It's all I've been doing my whole life,” Stock told ABC Action News.

Stock founded the non-profit Full Send Reef Habitat Inc. about a year ago and is working to build artificial reefs in the Gulf waters with recycled materials such as concrete and steel.

Fish-attracting, or aggregating, devices are used around the world. The artificial reefs are placed in deep water and create a marine habitat for a wide array of fish, from bait-sized fish to larger fish.

“Fish move a lot,” Stock explained. "So, we have red tides. We have water issues. We have a lot of natural disasters, hurricanes. So, all that contributes to fish moving.”

The first reef will be built in an area about 22 miles southwest of Anna Maria Island. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission allowed artificial reefs to be built on a quarter-mile square or 56 acres.

“We have the bottom surveyed from FWC and other scientists to make sure that there's no live bottom there,” Stock said. “So basically, we're creating life in an area that's a desert … it's not rocket science. You put something there shortly after marine life comes to it.”

“It is an oasis in the middle of the desert,” Stock added.

Tampa Contracting Services, located near Port Manatee, has donated some crumbled concrete and concrete culverts for the reef project.

Some B-grade concrete pyramids that cannot be used for a project underway alongside the Sunshine Skyway fishing piers have also been donated to the reef program. The project –which is meant to help break up waves and prevent erosion –cannot use the donated concrete pyramids because they have hairline fractures.

“But they're also 10 feet tall and 17,000 pounds,” Stock said. “So, that's heavy.”

Stock hopes to begin building the first reef as soon as permitting for the site is finalized.

Anyone wishing to help or donate can contact Captain Jason Stock at 727-459-5899, jmsnooky@gmail.com, or his Instagram.