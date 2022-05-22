Watch
Bradenton burglary suspect dies after jumping into pond while running from officers: Police

Posted at 9:44 AM, May 22, 2022
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A burglary suspect in Bradenton trying to escape police officers jumped into a pond and never resurfaced.

The Bradenton Police Department said in a news release that police officers responded to reports of vehicle burglaries at an apartment complex early Saturday and found two men hiding on the porch of an apartment.

Officers detained one of the men, but the other man jumped a fence and ran down an embankment into a pond. The 19-year-old suspect went underwater and never resurfaced.

A dive team from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office found the suspect's body a short time later.

