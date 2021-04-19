Bradenton area leaders want tourists to get involved in keeping Anna Maria Island beautiful

BRADENTON, Fla. — With more people than ever visiting Anna Maria Island, local leaders want tourists to get involved in keeping the area beautiful.

Leaders say the new “Love It Like a Local” campaign will encourage visitors who are planning to come to Anna Maria Island to visit responsibly.

This comes after many complaints of loud noise late at night and people leaving behind trash on the beaches.

A series of short videos are aimed to teach visitors how to respect city ordinances as well as protect wildlife and the environment, before their trip.

"When you start seeing record-breaking growth year in and year out, you need to react quickly," Elliott Falcione, executive director of Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The “Love It Like a Local” campaign will target people looking to visit the island through ads and social media. The campaign will launch on Earth Day.