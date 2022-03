SARASOTA, Fla — Sarasota Police are investigating after a body was found near the shore of Whitaker Bayou.

Police said the body was found just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 10.

It’s too early in the investigation to tell if foul play is involved. The Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death of the victim.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6070.