Board of Trustees vote to terminate New College president

SARASOTA, Fla. — The New College of Florida Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday to terminate New College President Patricia Okker.

The board made a motion to approve entering into discussions with Richard Corcoran to assume the role of interim president effective on March 1. Corcoran has previously served as Florida's Education Commissioner and Florida House Speaker.

"You cannot ask me to go forward and argue that we are indoctrinating students here. I do not believe it. I understand there’s a difference of opinion about that, but I will be persuasive on this point," said Patricia Okker.

"Our students are not indoctrinated here at New College," she added.

Okker has served as New College President for 19 months.

The Sarasota school was founded in 1960 and has been known for its progressive thought and creative courses where traditional grades are not used. Parents said it has been a safe place for their children.

"It seems many of the students that come here have determined that they don’t necessarily fit into other schools. They embrace their differences," said one parent.

Educators, students and parents spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. They are furious over the governor's changes. One parent who spoke said her son chose New College for its liberal arts curriculum and his ability to work closely with his professors.

RELATED:



"He and his classmates have done nothing to deserve the type of disruption that is currently happening to their education," said another parent.

The firing of the president happens just weeks after Governor Ron DeSantis appointed six new conservative trustees.

"There are some people who think you have a right to have taxpayer institutions with no accountability that they should be able to do whatever they want. That is not happening in the state of Florida. We're going to hold people accountable," said Governor DeSantis during a press conference on Tuesday.

Bryan Griffin, the governor's press secretary, sent ABC Action News the following statement, "Like so many colleges and universities in America, New College of Florida has been completely captured by a political ideology that puts trendy, truth-relative concepts above learning. In particular, New College of Florida has reached a moment of critical mass, wherein low student enrollment and other financial stresses have emerged from its skewed focus and impractical course offerings," said Griffin.

"Additionally, New College has fallen far short of its stated goal to reach 1,200 enrolled students, instead declining from 800+ students to approximately 660. The new trustees at New College of Florida are committed to refocusing the institution on academics and truth and ensuring that students are receiving a quality education. The campus will become a place for learning and discourse, as it was designed to be."

The Board of Trustees also voted to elect Debra Jenks as the new chair of the board and voted to retain Ron Christaldi as its vice chairman.

The board meets again in February.